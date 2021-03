Invitation to Bid: Vehicles Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments is requesting sealed bids for the sale of a 2007 Ford F150 Regular cab, has 72,065 miles. Minimum bid is $3,755.

2012 Mazda 5 Sport Minivan has 62,204 miles and minimum bid is $4,615.00

Closed Bids on vehicles will be accepted until 4:00 p.m on Friday, March 19, 2021. The vehicles may be inspected at 375 S. Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501 during normal business hours.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 10, 2021.