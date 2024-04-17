Response at Carbon High School

On April 16, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a report was received by dispatch concerning an individual wearing military style gear at Carbon High School. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and were present on the scene within one minute and 42 seconds of the initial report.

The school enacted a lockdown protocol to ensure the safety of everyone on site.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the individual in question was unarmed and dressed in tactical gear, which included a vest containing empty firearm magazines. It was later confirmed that there was no immediate threat.