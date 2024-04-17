Green River and Pinnacle Compete at CCC *Photo Gallery*

The Pirates and the Panthers joined up with Monticello for a three-team match at the Carbon Country Club last Wednesday.

On the boy’s side of the competition, Green River’s Jarrett Guerrera had a solid day on the course, scoring a 92. Guerrera claimed the third overall individual spot for the day, while his teammate Garrett Keener placed eighth, with a score of 115.

Derek Trujillo placed ninth, scoring 117 for the day. His teammate Jaxon Atwood placed tenth, with a score of 118. Following them were teammate AJ Giminez (125), Karder Anderson (129), Bryant Nevarez (131), Noah Blackem (131) and Brevin Hyde (144).

Pinnacle’s Jostyn Mclean is in the fifth spot in the Region 19 ranking with an average adjusted score of 120.38, followed by her teammates Gracie McDonald (136.7) in ninth and Molly Madison (152.57).

The 1A boys standings sit at Monticello in first (353.31), Green River in second (440.47) and Pinnacle in third (477.47).