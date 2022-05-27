Retirement | Bruce Bean

After 35 years in Carbon School District, Bruce Bean has announced his retirement.

Mr. Bean was hired in 1987 at Mont Harmon Jr. High where he taught Physical Education and coached football, wrestling, track and both boys’ and girls’ basketball. In 1993, he moved to Carbon High School where he taught Human Biology, Biology and Sports Medicine. While there, he coached, football, track girls’ basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball. In 2007, Coach Bean became Assistant Principal at Carbon High and worked with Principal Greg Stansfield. In 2009, Bruce became Principal at Mont Harmon Jr. High and eventually moved back to Carbon in 2011 and was Principal until 2019. Mr. Bean then took on the role as Transpiration Supervisor and District Athletic Director.

Bruce would like to thank, Tonita Crookston, Paul Dupin, Hal Stevens, Mark Carrillo, Boyd Bell, Doug Hintze, Jeff Jorgenson, Don Gressman, Tony Pinedo, Dan Garvin, the entire faculty at Carbon and all the other mentors and colleagues for the past 35 years.

Please join us for an open house retirement celebration on Saturday, June 5th from 1PM-4PM in the Carbon High School lunchroom. We would like to invite students, players, faculty and staff to come celebrate a job well done.