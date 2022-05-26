Wellington City Works to Acquire Stop Lights

For the Wellington City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, Councilwoman Bethany Perea acted as Mayor Pro-Temp, as Mayor Brad Timothy was unable to join the session. From there, Wellington City Police Chief Tom Kosmack spoke with the council to request support by signing a letter to the Utah Department of Transportation that asks for two stop lights within the city.

The council members expressed their gratitude to the chief for all of his hard work in attempting to get the lights for the city. Chief Kosmack also mentioned that he has been traveling through the community to give warnings and tickets to certain homeowners that are not meeting Wellington City’s yard ordinances.

It was then announced Wellington City does not have any watering restrictions as of the time of the meeting. Councilman Glen Wells stated that the high water is still favorable and that citizens can continue to water as normal.

To conclude, the Mayor Pro-Temp informed the council that she submitted a grant for the secondary metering system and the first round of information would come out around August. If the city is granted the funding, there is a chance that an ordinance would need to be passed stating that outside watering would only take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.