Retirement Luncheon Hosted for ECSO’s Sgt. Brook Smith

A retirement luncheon honoring Sgt. Brook Smith of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) was hosted on the afternoon of March 11 to recognize his services to the office as well as the Emery County community.

Sgt. Smith retired on March 5 following over 30 years of service. He served on the drug task force and was a member of the rope rescue team for over a decade.

Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk took time to speak on Sgt. Smith’s diligence of service to the public and always looking out for the safety of his crew. “Brook will definitely be missed at ECSO and we wish him well in his retirement,” the ECSO shared. “Thank you for your service.”