Rodeo athletes converged on Winnemucca, Nev. beginning on June 29 for the Silver State International Rodeo.

Carbon’s Kashley Rhodes shined in the rifle shoot, taking first with a 328 score. She was joined by other Utah competitors in the top five, including Bode Adams, Wyatt Kneedy, Kayson Perry and Jaylynn Fox.

The Silver State International Rodeo continues through July 6.