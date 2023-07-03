Community Comes Together for Service Project

The Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing brought the community together for a service project throughout the month of June.

Beginning on June 13, 25 members of the Fuller Center’s Bike Adventure group made a two-day pit stop for their “Build Day” in Price to assist a senior couple with exterior home repair and yard cleanup. Though the group was able to put a dent in the clean-up efforts, extreme rainfall brought the project to a halt.

Sadly, the Bike Adventure group had to move on to its next stop in its cross-country ride to raise awareness to end housing poverty worldwide, leaving the house unpainted and still needing cleanup in the yard. After a few posts asking for assistance with the project, the community stepped up to the plate.

On June 26, Emery Country Coal Resources, Inc. was the first to sign up by sending a crew from Lila Canyon Mine to assist in the project. They were able to finish cleaning the yard and began painting the exterior of the house.

After several trips with the dump truck donated by Price City Mayor Michael Kourianos, the crew was able to complete the clean-up efforts in the yard. Carbon County also joined in to assist by waiving the dump fee thanks to Carbon County Commissioners Casey Hopes.

Several businesses and organizations followed suit by joining the project, including RE/MAX Bridge Realty, Etzel Realty, Young Single Adults 2nd Ward and Washington Federal Bank.

With the help from the community, the project was officially completed on June 28 with a thorough facelift to the yard and a fresh paint job on the exterior of the home.

The Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing is a faith-based community organization. For more information on how to become involved, please call (435) 637-9701.