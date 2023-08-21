Ribbon Cut at Kilpatrick Art Garage

A ribbon cutting at a new art gallery was only fitting to kick off the 2023 Helper Arts Festival on Thursday. Members of the community joined with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Kilpatrick Art Garage on Thursday afternoon before the annual gallery stroll got underway.

Located at 80 South Main Street in Helper, Kilpatrick Art Garage features the creations of Kate Kilpatrick as well as her workspace. Kilpatrick is a Westminster graduate who double majored in art and psychology. She has been pursuing art full-time since 2012 and is well known for her vintage car art.

Kilpatrick creates her pieces with a combination of spray and oil paint on a stretched canvas or backed panel. Her work features a combination of flat spray, hand-cut stencil images from the past and a realistic object, most often a classic car, in the foreground that was created when the events occurred.

“I create these works to express my curiosity and reverence of what has gone on before,” Kilpatrick shared. “I am drawn to the richness of life imbued in both events and items those events create.”

Kilpatrick Art Garage features various paintings for sale along with repurposed art, t-shirts and gifts. Customers can also request a custom painting that helps tell their own stories.

For more information on Kilpatrick Art Garage or for painting inquiries, contact Kilpatrick at kate@kilpatrickvintagecarart.com or (801) 712-7611. Interested parties can also learn more online at www.kilpatrickvintagecarart.com.