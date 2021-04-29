Ribbon Cut at Matsuda Acupuncture’s New Location

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recent relocation of Matsuda Acupuncture with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon. The practice recently moved to Helper’s Main Street from its former location in Price.

Tomogiro Matsuda and his team spent months remodeling Dr. Phelp’s old clinic on Helper’s historic Main Street. Many improvements were made with a large a focus on ADA accessibility.

Despite the changes, patients of Matsuda Acupuncture can expect the same services that have been provided for years to patients throughout Carbon and Emery counties. To date, Matsuda and his team have served more than 1,600 patients in the area.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Matsuda gave a tour to those in attendance, showing them the improved waiting room and patient rooms. Later in the day, Matsuda gave that same treatment to those attending Helper’s First Friday event. The practice also provided dinner to those who visited.

Those that are interested in learning more about Matsuda Acupuncture or making an appointment may do so by phoning (435) 650-2302 or clicking here.