By Julie Johansen

A new business in the Carbon and Emery area was welcomed by the Emery County Business Chamber with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Feb. 21. J & R Portable Toilets Rental and Service is owned by Jayson Fausett and Randall Stilson.

They have 65 units available, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. They will rent, clean, empty or move as needed. Their service can be reached by email, jroutdoorservcies23@gmail.com or by calling Jayson at (435) 749-6248 or Randall at (435) 749-9837.