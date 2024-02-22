Castleview Hospital Earns Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital Award from The Chartis Center for Rural Health

Press Release

PRICE, UT (February 21, 2024) – Castleview Hospital announced it has been recognized as a 2024 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for the fifth consecutive year. Chartis’ annual Top 100 award program recognizes outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition as one of the six named rural and community hospitals in Utah,” said Greg Cook, CEO at Castleview Hospital. “The Castleview team cares deeply about their community and maintains focus on providing safe, high-quality patient care. We are proud to serve our neighbors, friends and family.”

“During an era of profound uncertainty for rural healthcare, the Top 100 rural hospitals continue to provide a unique lens through which we can identify innovation and inspiration for how to deliver high-quality care to increasingly vulnerable populations,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We’re delighted to be able to recognize all this year’s Top 100 but especially the more than 40 first-time recipients across both categories. It’s wonderful to see so many new facilities join the ranks of our Top 100 alumni.”

Now in its 14th year, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Featuring a methodology utilizing publicly available data, the INDEX is leveraged nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah, an Urgent Care in Price, UT and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.