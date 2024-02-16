Ribbon Cutting Welcomes Fix-It Pros to Community

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce journeyed over to Bill’s Home Furnishings in Price to welcome the add-on to their business.

Fix-It Pros will be a staple in the community, as there has been a need for a local appliance repair business for quite some time. Fix-It Pros will be available to repair a plethora of appliances, furniture and upholstery. The chamber welcomed this exciting new business venture with a ribbon cutting and those in attendance were invited to enjoy doughnuts and drinks.

There will be a certified technician on-hand who was trained and licensed to repair all makes and models of furniture and appliances. Fix-It Pros will be stationed inside of Bill’s Home Furnishings at 45 South 300 East.

The business can be contacted at (435) 200-4261. A website will be coming soon with online scheduling opportunities.