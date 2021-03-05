Ribbon Snipped to Welcome Real Estate Titans to Price’s Main Street

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Real Estate Titans to the business community on Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Casey Wilson, Principal Broker, had the honor of using the large golden scissors to snip the ribbon before giving an in-person and virtual tour through the business, stating that they are able to fulfill all needs in regard to real estate.

The highly-trained agents will deal with commercial, residential, agricultural and all other types of land, and are ready to help in any way that they can. Testimonials on the agency’s website attest to the hard work that the agents put in to assist those that may not believe they are in the position to purchase their dream home.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to serve Carbon and Emery counties,” Wilson stated.

Those that attended the ribbon cutting ceremony were treated to refreshments and pizza from Juniper Pizza Cafe. There was also an opportunity to enter for tickets to Country Fan Fest or grab bags full of goodies. Wilson then took time to thank those that have supported him in this endeavor.

“I feel incredibly blessed and overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the love and support,” Wilson shared. “More people showed up today than I imagined, and I was blown away by all of the positive comments and feedback we received. And while I can’t thank everyone individually, I just want to let you all know how much it meant to have you all there to help us celebrate.”

Real Estate Titans is located at 95 East Main Street in Price and Wilson urged the community to stop by and chat with them at any time. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at (435) 850-0048.