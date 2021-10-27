Richard Dean Riggle Sr, 76, of Ford City, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Dick was born in Kittanning, PA and was the son of the late Edward Earl and Lottie (Crownover) Riggle. He was raised and attended school in Ford City, PA and was drafted into the United States Army as an engineer in Vietnam. After his service, Dick worked in the coal mines for 33 years, 30 of those years were in Emery County, UT where he raised his family and made many life-long friends. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and of the Kit-Han-Ne car club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and showing his old red truck.

Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helen (Gamble) Riggle of Ford City, PA; two sons Richard (Nicki) Riggle Jr. of Castle Dale, UT and Edward (Shaily) Riggle of Stansbury Park, UT; a sister Darletta (Riggle) Beers of Kittanning, PA; his grandchildren Chase (Lacey) Riggle, Caden (Joana) Riggle, Kamree Campbell, Sienna Riggle, and Annika Riggle; his great-grandchildren Hagan Young, Jentry Riggle and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters Betty Gerboc, Jean Riggle, and Margaret Smith and three brothers Paul, Earl, and Donald Riggle.

Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a service at 6 pm, with Pastor Rick Gamble officiating at The Janette L. Gamble Funeral Home Inc. 2842 River Road Vandergrift, Pa (724) 567-7006. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.