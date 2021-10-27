Witches Night Out Brings Many to Price Main Street

The annual Witches Night Out event drew many to Price City’s Main Street on Friday, Oct. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.

Witches Night Out is a fun event that features the businesses along Main Street and gives community members the opportunity to celebrate Halloween. Participating stores hosted giveaways, sales, goodies and more. Those attending were encouraged to grab a card at the first store and visit each business for a stamp.

It was stated that participants had to be 18 or older to enter and the card could be turned it at any of the businesses to be entered for the grand prize, which was to be drawn at the conclusion of the event. Prizes consisted of tickets for the Living Planet Aquarium and the School of Screams, courtesy of AJB Broadcasting, and much more. There was also a contest hosted for those that decorated a witches hat and wore it throughout the evening.

Participating businesses were Badlands Goods, Apple Country Home & Gift, The Coffee Shop, Picturesque Beauty, Sears, Star Loans, Juniper Pizza Cafe, Price Floral, Club Mecca, Body Glo Day & Medical Spa, Cut Above & Moments 2 Cherish, Carbon Custom Computers, Bookcliff Workwear, Price Family Pharmacy, Edgy Bling and Buds & Blooms, Oliveto Fine Gifts and Furnishings, Lee’s Music and Hometown Flooring.

In conjunction with Witches Night Out, the Price City Youth Council hosted a fall festival in front of the Peace Gardens and library. The festival featured fun for children from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., including a haunted house inside the library. Continuing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight was enjoyment for the older age groups, with cornhole, food trucks and more.