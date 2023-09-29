Richfield Takes the Lead in Meadow Brook

Region 12 golf swung up to Meadow Brook to play on the green on Wednesday morning. Richfield played well and took back the lead with a score of 304.

Juab followed closely with 306, Delta with 307 and Carbon came in fourth place with a score of 314. Emery followed in fifth place with 324, Canyon View scored 335 and Manti followed with 337. North Sanpete finished the scoring with 354.

Carbon’s top golfer for the day was Kyler Clark with 74. He was joined by Dayton King with 79, Jack Hedin with 80 and Rydge Butler with 81. Cole Callahan scored an 84, Kolten Wilkinson had 88, Jason Tatton Jr, 89 and Sam Madrid scored 94.

For the Spartans, Joey Leonard was on top with 76. Turner Stoker followed with 79, Alex Hansen with 80 and Kade Larsen and Dempsey Toomer shared the score of 89. 91 was Champ Justice’s score for the day, while Kage VanWagoner took 93. Finally, Logan Riley rounded out the scores with 95.

The season will continue for the region 12 teams as they play once again on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Cove View.