Run Walk & Roll 5K and Pancake Breakfast Hosted by Active Re-Entry

Active Re-Entry, who offers independent living programs to the community, hosted their annual Run, Walk & Roll for Independence 5K bright and early on Saturday, Sept. 23.

This is a free community event that is hosted each year, though donations were graciously accepted. Registration for the run began at 8 a.m. and took place at Active Re-Entry’s location on Fairgrounds Road in Price. New this year was a pancake breakfast that was featured directly after the 5K.

“Thank you to everyone that came out and participated in our annual Run, Walk & Roll,” Active Re-Entry shared. “Thank you to all of the great businesses that sponsored this event, we appreciate your continued support of Active Re-Entry and the programs that we provide to the community.”

Sponsors for the event were Castleview Hospital, AutoFarm, Intermountain Electronics, Clean Cut Roofing, Moab Gear Trader, Pierce Oil, Emery Telcom, Magnuson Lumber and Elevate Home Health.

Appreciation was also extended to the volunteers, the USU Eastern Women’s Soccer Team and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.