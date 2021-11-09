Ricky Doten died November 3, 2021 at Moab Regional Hospital at about 2:30 in the morning. He died peacefully in his sleep.

Ricky was born February 13, 1958 in Maricopa County, Phoenix, Arizona. He survived by Beyonce Sandra Kay Uptain, by his sister Vicky, his brother Ronnie Doten, his father Edmond Doten, and his mother Helen Odell.

Ricky loved fishing and and fixing things. If Ricky couldn’t fix it, I don’t think it could be fixed. He was always ready to help someone who needed it. He will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial for him scheduled at a later date.