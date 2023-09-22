Road Contest Ends in Draw for Lady Eagles

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In what was expected to be a fierce battle, Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team and the Badgers of Snow College played to a gripping 1-1 on the Badgers’ home turf Thursday afternoon.

In a contest where both teams were evenly matched, the first half ended without a score. The breakthrough came in the 46th minute when Utah State Eastern’s Loryn Stoddard netted a goal, assisted by Andie Andrus . However, Snow quickly responded by scoring a goal of their own at the 47th minute, leveling the score at 1-1.

The fierce competition was on full display between the two conference foes. While Snow edged in shots with 15 to Utah State Eastern’s nine, goalkeeper Macy Clements made crucial saves to maintain the deadlock.

Ultimately, the score remained 1-1 at the end of play, proving the expectations of an intense competitive battle between the two teams.

The competition going forward levels up as USU Eastern (6-0-1, 4-0-1) will remain on the road take on the No. 5 Bruins of Salt Lake Community College (6-1, 4-0) in another epic matchup. The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. in Taylorsville, Utah.