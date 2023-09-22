No. 13 Eagles Remain Undefeated in Shutout of Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett
By Calvin Jensen
In a thrilling soccer showdown, the 13th ranked Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team clashed with Snow College on Thursday afternoon. Both teams delivered an action-packed match with the Eagles coming out on top with a 1-0 victory against the Badgers.
Eastern recorded a total of 16 shots, five on target, with the lone goal by USU Eastern scored shortly into the second half by sophomore defender Casey Stracher. Assisting Stracher was freshman midfielder Osvaldo Escalona.
In the last line of defense, goalkeeper Mathias Del Lago stood tall between the posts with five saves in his 90 minutes of play.
No. 13 USU Eastern (7-0, 5-0) will remain on the road as they travel to Salt Lake Community College (8-0-1, 4-0-1), who is currently ranked #3 in the nation. The ranked showdown will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m.