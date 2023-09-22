No. 13 Eagles Remain Undefeated in Shutout of Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In a thrilling soccer showdown, the 13th ranked Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team clashed with Snow College on Thursday afternoon. Both teams delivered an action-packed match with the Eagles coming out on top with a 1-0 victory against the Badgers.

Eastern recorded a total of 16 shots, five on target, with the lone goal by USU Eastern scored shortly into the second half by sophomore defender Casey Stracher . Assisting Stracher was freshman midfielder Osvaldo Escalona .

In the last line of defense, goalkeeper Mathias Del Lago stood tall between the posts with five saves in his 90 minutes of play.

No. 13 USU Eastern (7-0, 5-0) will remain on the road as they travel to Salt Lake Community College (8-0-1, 4-0-1), who is currently ranked #3 in the nation. The ranked showdown will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m.