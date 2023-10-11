On September 24, 2023, Robert Lynn Robertson (Magoo) lost his lengthy battle fighting cancer.

Born September 22, 1952, in Carbon County, Utah, to Lee Robertson (Ham Bone) and Margaret Robertson (Maggie) both of Carbon County, UT. Raised on his family’s ranch in south Price.

Magoo enjoyed working on his family’s farm, hunting and fishing with his two sons Michael Lee Robertson (BCoot) and Robert Thomas Robertson (T Bone).

Magoo spent his entire career working for the power company. He visited many of the generation stations the company owned in Utah, Wyoming and other states.

Ol’ Magoo had made many lifelong friends in both Utah and Wyoming.

He was proud of his commitment to his craft.

Bob left behind his wife, Linda, and their two dogs, Toby and Abby, in Mesquite, NV.

Grampa Goo had several grandchildren and great grand children. He loved them all greatly and spoke of his family in high regard anytime the opportunity presented itself.

His legacy of making deep dish pizza, dinner rolls and his legendary Dutch oven potatoes will forever live on through his sons. After all, they were taught by the best. Our Dad was a legend in Dutch oven cooking. His meals were very well known and loved in Utah and Wyoming.

He will be missed. Rest in peace, Dad. We love you and will never forget your humor and how you would make us laugh, even if it wasn’t the most appropriate time.

Oh, and tell Ol Ham Bone we think of him often. I’m sure you two are catching up and you will get all your questions answered.