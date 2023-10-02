Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice Celebrates 5 Stars

Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice celebrated its five-star rating on Wednesday afternoon with a barbecue.

In order to receive a five star rating, there are seven outcomes that are observed. These outcomes include how fast they see patients following a referral, management of oral medication, ambulation, bathing, dyspnea and if the patient is hospitalized again within 60 days.

In each of those categories, if the hospice rates high enough, they will receive a five-star overall rating. There are only about 6% of all home health companies in the nation that are five-star overall and though they can receive five stars in one or another category, rating high enough to get five stars overall is a great accomplishment.

The point of home health is that there is something that has happened in a patient’s life, such as a surgery or a fall, that requires them to receive more care. Working with the home care team will get the patient back to a better level of functioning. The team comes in with a therapist, nurses and other aides to assist. When the patient is discharged, the goal is to discharge them at a higher level.

Patients always need a doctor’s order to work with Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice, though they do have doctors that work for them if an individual does not have a primary care doctor for the referral. However, the staff is happy to speak with anyone that is curious about the care that they provide. Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice can be contacted at (435) 637-0665.