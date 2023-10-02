Spartans Conquer Rams in Homecoming Game *Photo Gallery*

With the Spartan stadium filled with fans, Emery did not hold back during its homecoming game against South Sevier on Friday night. The Spartans were quick to the punch in the first quarter with a touchdown in the third play of the game as Creek Sharp returned to the end zone in the opening 45 seconds.

Spartan Deacon Mangum wasn’t far behind him with a touchdown of his own at the 10:05 mark as Emery took the 14-0 lead. Senior Mason Stilson was then able to pick off the Rams for an interception, turning over the ball for the Spartans. Wade Stilson wasted no time in throwing the ball to Sharp for a 47-yard touchdown.

South Sevier was finally able to put a score on the board at the 5:46 mark. During Emery’s possession, the Rams quickly intercepted the Spartans. Emery answered back with an interception of its own from Sharp with 45 seconds left in the quarter.

Going into the second quarter, the Spartans lit up the Rams with Sharp securing another touchdown followed by a second touchdown shortly after. South Sevier answered back with a touchdown of its own, turning the game to 35-14.

With 35 seconds before the half, Sharp once again picked off the Rams for an interception, turning the ball over for the Spartans. However, the Rams picked off W. Stilson for an interception, but were quickly tackled to end the half.

During the third quarter, junior Jaxon Johnson was able to intercept the Rams and secure a 100-yard return for the Spartans, increasing their lead to 42-14. Sharp then secured a final touch down in the fourth quarter, ending the game 49-14.

Sharp was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game for his five touchdowns and two interceptions. Emery (4-3, 1-1 Region) will now be on the road to face off against Grand County (1-7, 0-2 Region) on Oct. 6.