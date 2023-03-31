Rocky Mountain Power Presents Generous Donation to United Way of Eastern Utah

Representatives from Rocky Mountain Power present a big check to United Way of Eastern Utah Board of Directors members and organization staff. The $31,590 donation represents Rocky Mountain Power corporate, foundation and employee giving during the past year.

Press Release

Representatives from Rocky Mountain Power recently presented a big check to members of the United Way of Eastern Utah Board of Directors – big both in size and in scope.

The Rocky Mountain Power donation totaled $31,590 and represented corporate, foundation and employee giving at the company. The money will go to support United Way of Eastern Utah programs.

“Because of patrons such as Rocky Mountain Power, United Way of Eastern Utah can help families throughout our seven-county region,” said UWEU Executive Director Pam Boyd. “We are so grateful for this donation that represents the generosity of the Rocky Mountain Power corporation, its charitable foundation and its wonderful employees.”

Boyd noted that the money will support United Way of Eastern Utah programs such as Live.Love.Local, Soles2Souls and Angel Tree.

The Live.Love.Local program offers gasoline gift cards to qualifying applicants who have been diagnosed with cancer. The gift cards help defray travel costs as patients seek treatment outside of the community. Last year, 32 local residents received $500 gift cards through the program.

Soles2Souls provides shoes for school age children during fall pop-up shoe shop events and throughout the year at the request of school personnel. “When kids are distracted at school because their shoes are worn out or don’t fit, its hard to concentrate on lessons,” Boyd continued. “Fortunately, that is a problem we can fix.”

Last year, 574 students received shoes during large pop-up shoe shop events in Price and Monticello. Another 42 pair were distributed through referrals.

“With this donation from Rocky Mountain Power, combined with additional grant funding, we plan to make our pop-up shops bigger and better in 2023,” Boyd said. The Price event is planned Saturday, Aug. 12 and additional information will be available when the event draws nearer.”

Finally, United Way of Eastern Utah acts as the clearinghouse for the annual Carbon/Emery Counties Angel Tree event at Christmas. In 2022, 115 Carbon and Emery County families were served by Angel Tree.

Through the Angel Tree, the United Way of Eastern Utah matches program applicants with community sponsors. Boyd noted that event was another example of the outstanding generosity of Rocky Mountain Power’s employees. Workers at the Huntington Power Plant sponsored four families last Christmas, she said.

“Rocky Mountain Power has played a crucial role in our efforts for many years – in a larger corporate philanthropy program and in very hands-on, personal efforts. This speaks volumes about the company’s values.”

“The mission of the United Way of Eastern Utah is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities,” Boyd said. “That statement says a lot and it outlines a basic truth behind what we do. We can’t achieve our goals alone and we are so grateful for partners such as Rocky Mountain Power. Every day we are so thankful for the donors who make our programs possible. Rocky Mountain Power is truly a cornerstone for our community efforts.”