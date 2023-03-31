Emery High School Student Receives National Scholarship Award

Press Release

Emery High School senior Sydney Carter was awarded a Hagan Scholarship to attend Utah State University. The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide, need-based merit scholarship designed to help students graduate college debt-free.

The scholarship provides up to $7,500 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters and provides recipients with a practical understanding of important life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum via free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts and study abroad.

Hagan Scholars graduating college while in the Hagan Scholarship Program can apply for a Hagan Graduate Scholarship, good for up to four additional semesters in college. Hagan Scholars have attended over 400 colleges and universities located in 48 states.

Congratulations, Sydney!