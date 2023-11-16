Rocky Mountain Power Warns Customers About Billing Scams

Press Release

Heading into the holiday season, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers to be vigilant about fraudulent communications from scammers posing as utility representatives. This activity tends to increase during this time of year.

Customers can protect themselves from these types of schemes by being aware of the following facts:

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card. You and other customers can always choose how you would like to make your payments.

Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text or in person and demanding on-the-spot payment.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your correct account number.

Scammers increasingly have used text messages as a means of targeting victims.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not demand payment via text message. Rocky Mountain Power encourages customers to set up their online billing profile at Pay My Bill (RockyMountainPower.net) where they can pay bills and review statements.

Scammers may also use a sophisticated deceptive tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power when it is not. If you receive a call that uses one of the scamming methods mentioned above, or that seems suspicious in any way, hang up and call Rocky Mountain Power’s customer service team directly.

Remember, if you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, you can always call our published customer service number, 1-888-221-7070. Rocky Mountain Power is asking customers to report information about any scam calls received, including the phone number the person is calling from and any information that may help to track down the fraudsters.

