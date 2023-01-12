Room to Grow

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Coming into the season, the Lady Dinos knew that Richfield would be tough opponent in the region. The Wildcats reaffirmed that sentiment on Tuesday when they hosted Carbon.

The Dinos were a bit slow out of the gates, but managed to cut it to five by the break. Unfortunately, the slow start resurfaced in the third quarter. Richfield went on an 11-4 run in the period to go up by 12. Carbon continued to fight, but ultimately came up short 54-43.

Finding consistent shots was a struggle on the night for the Dinos. They shot just 29 percent from the field, playing into the offensive lulls. Meanwhile, Richfield converted on 43 percent of its chances. That and the fact that Richfield out-rebounded Carbon 34-26 made up the difference.

Carbon, though, did a great job disrupting passes, accumulating 10 steals. This was led by Kennedy Williams with five. Madi Orth shot well and finished with 14 points followed by Gracee Vasquez with 11. The latter was red-hot from downtown, going 3-4 from the three-point line. In addition, Beverly Lancaster pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Up next, the Dinos (10-4, 0-1) will return home to host Canyon View (11-4, 1-0) on Friday.