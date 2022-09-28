Rough Final Week

ETV News stock photo

The Pirates ended the regular season with a pair of tough road games. First, they played Bryce Valley on Wednesday.

The Mustangs were in complete control as they held Green River scoreless until the final inning and went on to win 9-1. Ryker Meadows went 1-3 with a double.

Then, on Friday, Green River headed to Panguitch. Once more, the Pirates struggled at the plate while the Bobcats had no such problems. Panguitch pushed across 16 runs for the 16-0 victory.

Green River (2-14, 1-13) will now compete in the play-in game against Diamond Ranch Academy (2-15, 1-13) on Friday.