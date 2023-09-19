Rough Patch Continues for Lady Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Panthers lost their ninth straight game against Rockwell on Monday. Pinnacle traveled to Eagle Mountain for the non-region matchup.

Despite the loss, the Lady Panthers fought hard and had many bright spots. After falling 25-17 in the first set, Pinnacle narrowed the loss to 25-20 in the second.

The third set was a complete battle in which Pinnacle emerged victorious, 30-28. Rockwell did not back down and secured the win with a 25-19 victory in the final set.

Pinnacle (4-10, 0-4 Region 19) will return home for a matchup against Monument Valley (5-0, 3-0 Region 19) on Friday. The action will get underway at 6:15 p.m.