Round 2 at Green River

Region 23 golf was back in Green River for the second time this season. The Pirates’ Jarrett Guerrera dropped his score again with a 91 while Garrett Keener and Abby Erwin remained consistent with a 114 and 116, respectively.

For the Lady Panthers, Avree Atwood led the way with a 98. She was followed by Darolani Motte (113), Ryver Cammans (113), Jostyn McLean (126), Felicia Ortega (139) and Gracie McDonald (146).

On the boys’ side, Cole Barton shot a 118 with Jaxon Cranford coming in with a 123 and Karder Anderson with a 134. “We did great,” said head coach Heidi Kay. “Everyone is improving on their score each time.”

Up next, the teams will meet in Carbon for the next match on April 17.