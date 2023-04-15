MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Golf
  4. Round 2 at Green River

Round 2 at Green River

image-11.jpeg

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 23 golf was back in Green River for the second time this season. The Pirates’ Jarrett Guerrera dropped his score again with a 91 while Garrett Keener and Abby Erwin remained consistent with a 114 and 116, respectively.

For the Lady Panthers, Avree Atwood led the way with a 98. She was followed by Darolani Motte (113), Ryver Cammans (113), Jostyn McLean (126), Felicia Ortega (139) and Gracie McDonald (146).

On the boys’ side, Cole Barton shot a 118 with Jaxon Cranford coming in with a 123 and Karder Anderson with a 134. “We did great,” said head coach Heidi Kay. “Everyone is improving on their score each time.”

Up next, the teams will meet in Carbon for the next match on April 17.
scroll to top