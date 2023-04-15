Miscues Loom Large

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon was in Cedar City on Thursday looking for the season sweep over the Falcons. Canyon View, though, was not about to go down easily.

The Falcons grabbed two early runs in the first and then blew the game open in the fourth with six more runs. The Dinos continued to battle and cut the lead in half, 8-4. That is as close as it would come as Canyon View took the third game 10-6.

Maizen Prichard got touched up in this one and was credited with eight runs, six of which were earned. Camden Wilson pitched two scoreless innings but Stockton Kennedy was also given two unearned runs on the bump. Carbon’s defense was not great as the team complied five errors.

At the dish, Wyatt Falk (1-2) went yard with a three-run homerun in the fifth. In addition, Chet Anderson went 2-4 with a triple and a ribbie while Kennedy went 1-2 with a ribbie.

The Dinos (9-4, 5-1) will look to bounce back when Emery (10-7, 5-3) comes to town for a doubleheader on Tuesday. They will then play at Alta (5-5) on Wednesday. The doubleheader will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.