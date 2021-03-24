Royce Jurassic Dinosaur Discovery

Discovered by Castle Country and California author Craig Evan Royce south and west of Green River, Utah. Visited and recorded through former Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum Price, Utah Director and Curator of Paleontology Kenneth Carpenter, Ph.D., Current Director, Tim Riley, Ph.D., and Amber Koski, Bureau of Land Management.

Kenneth Carpenter states, “…you have made an important discovery of an articulated section of the sauropod, Camarasaurus sp., in the (Jurrasic) Morrison Formation, as well as other Morrison dinosaur sites.”