RPI Standings Released for 3A Softball

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Utah High School Activities Association released the RPI standings for the 3A State Softball Tournament on Wednesday. Carbon was awarded the #4 seed while Emery earned the #8 seed.

Carbon will begin the tournament against #9 American Leadership Academy on Saturday. The winner of that game will advance to play the winner of the #5 Providence Hall/#12 Manti matchup on Thursday, May 11.

The Spartans will also begin play on Saturday with a first round matchup against #9 North Summit. The victor of that game will advance to take on #1 Grantsville.

3A State Baseball finals games on May 11-13 will be streamed live online at teamhive.live. The complete tournament bracket can be viewed below.