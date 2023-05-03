Carbon Earns #2 Seed, Emery Given #8 for Playoffs

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Utah High School Activities Association released the 3A RPI standings on Wednesday. Carbon earned the #2 seed while Emery took the #8 spot.

The Dinos will get a bye in the first round with their #2 ranking. The team will have its first game on against the winner of the #7 Ogden and #10 Grantsville matchup on Saturday.

The Spartans, on the other hand, will enter the first round with a matchup against #9 Summit Academy on Saturday. The winner of that game will advance to take on #1 Juab.