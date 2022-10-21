Runners Compete at Region 22 Championships

ETV News stock photo

The Region 22 Cross Country Championships took place on Wednesday at Monticello High School. Panther Johnathan Kessler once more impressed by taking second place. He was followed by Ryker Howell in 13th, Cole Barton in 14th, Joey Howell in 21st and Owen Nehl in 22nd.

The top five Pirates to finish were Jo Vollmer in 15th, Jarrett Guerrera in 16th, Ryker Meadows in 25th, Jason Hernandez in 31st and Rolando Anguiano in 33rd. The Buckaroos ended on top with 19 points while Pinnacle took second with 72 points and Green River came in fifth with 116 points.

In the girls’ race, Madison Sasser led the Panthers with her seventh-place finish. She was followed by Darolani Motte in 16th, Kiera Davis in 19th and Kaydence Romero in 22nd. The lone Lady Pirate to compete was Emily Roundy, who took 17th overall. Monticello also took first in this race while neither Green River or Pinnacle had enough runners for a team score. For full results, click here.

Those that qualified for state include the Panthers’ boys team and Sasser, Motte, Vollmer and Roundy. They will compete again on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Regional Athletic Complex.