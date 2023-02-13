Rural School’s Conference Coming This July

Shane Erickson, the Executive Director of the Southeast Education Service Center (SESC), visited the Price City Council during its meeting last week.

The intention of Erickson’s visit was to speak with the council regarding the upcoming Rural School’s Conference that is slated for July of 2023. There are more than 600 teachers that are anticipated to attend the conference, which will be hosted at USU Eastern. There will be keynote speakers, workshops, presentations and more.

This will all take place on July 12-14 and will welcome Utah school teachers, counselors, educators and administrators. The SESC has already been hard at work, asking local businesses for support in regard to discounts for those visiting.

Erickson thanked the council and stated that support from the city in any way would be appreciated. The conference was previously hosted in Price in 2019, and both Mayor Mike Kourianos and Erickson said that it was a huge success.

From there, the council began discussing with Erickson the many things that are offered by the city for visitors to enjoy, such as the museum, the bike trails, Culture Connection and more.

“Let’s roll out the carpet to show off our community,” the mayor said.