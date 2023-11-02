Ruth Blaine Spears Cyfers left peacefully to go be with our Lord Jesus Christ on October 28, 2023.

Ruth was born April 27, 1930 in Allen, WV to General G. Spears and Lena Hill Spears and was the youngest of 4 children. She married the love of her life Clarence Wayne Cyfers on October 4, 1950 in Catlettsburg, KY. Ruth served as Postmistress in Gill, WV for 12 years. They moved from “Almost Heaven”, West Virginia to Helper, Utah in 1967. She was co-owner and bookkeeper for Cyfers Cable Repair and also the bookkeeper for a local market for 20 years. Our Mom was the master organizer of the many spur of the moment family hunting and fishing trips. She was active in PTA and the Girl Scouts for many years; even served as district cookie chairperson for 2 years. Mom loved to cook, always feeding family & visitors and she made the best raspberry jam and pies around. She and Dad traveled across the country and always had grand adventures or funny stories to tell. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family and watching the grandchildren play with her decorative wooden ducks. For years, Mom was the ultimate caregiver for our Dad as he suffered with Alzheimer’s.

She is survived by her loving children: Debbie & Roy Wheeler, Teressa & Richard Perry, Daughter in-law Dottie Cyfers, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren & one great-great granddaughter; all of whom she loved so much and was very proud of. Also survived by special nieces and nephews & family friends Earl, Rachael, Donna, Cynthia, Geralyn, Ricky, and Steve G. who she thought of as family; all of whom held a big place in her heart. Plus the many other family friends, near and far that she loved talking to, cooking for and making them feel welcome. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, Son Roger, infant son Steven, her parents, two brothers, one sister and all of the women in her social group.

Thank you to the Symbii workers & Jenkins-Soffe for providing support to family during Ruth’s last days.

Ruth’s internment will be at the place her heart never left; on the family farm in West Virginia in the Spears Family Cemetery on a future date. Online condolences may be shared www.jenkins-soffe.com.