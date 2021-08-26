Salas Rolls in Practice Round

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 met up on Wednesday in Richfield for a practice round. Bode Salas was the standout of the round. He not only led the Dinos, but the entire field with a score of 69.

On the team side, Richfield took advantage on its home course and scored the low of 304. Carbon followed with 336 strokes behind Salas, Branden Scovill (86), Daren Garner (86) and Cameron Jones (95).

The Spartans came in third with a 346 led by Kavery Kilpack (80), Carter Huntington (87), Joey Leonard (89) and Trevin Wakefield (90). Canyon View came in fourth, shooting a 362, while Grand brought up the caboose with a score of 394.

The scores will not affect the region standings as it was considered a practice round. The next one will count, however, when the crews get together at the Carbon Country Club on Sept. 2.