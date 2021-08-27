Cleveland Elementary Names Summer Reading Challenge Winners

By Julie Johansen

During the summer, students at Cleveland Elementary worked on the Lexia Summer Online Reading Challenge. Lexia is an online reading program with topics related to language arts.

Those reading 300 minutes were third place winners. Those students were Ketlyn Wandell, Alexa Defa, Adriella Gross and Jessa Ward. Second place winners were Lilyona Wilson, Victoria Iturrio and Ryder McCain. They read for 400 minutes.

First place winners who read 600 minutes were Valeria Mortensen and Kayslee Jensen. The program directors were Desiree Richardson and Adrian Jensen, along with Cleveland Elementary Principal Janet Ewell, who wish to congratulate all who participated.