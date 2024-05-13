Sally Mauro Students Show Off Their Artistic Side

Sally Mauro Elementary played host to the Spring Art Show that was hosted on Thursday, May 9.

Students, staff, family, friends, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman, and more trickled into the school’s auditorium to peruse the student’s artwork accomplishments. The artwork ranged from drawings, paintings, crafted pieces and more.

Some students drew self portraits and answered questions about themselves, such as why they enjoy art, their goal for the year and what they want to do when they grow up.

Those that attended the art show were also invited to enjoy cookies designed by R&A Market and Deli.