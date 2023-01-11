Notice is hereby given that the San Rafael Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 7:00 p.m. At the USDA Service Center 1090 North Des Bee Dove Rd, Castle Dale, UT. on the following dates for 2023:

2023 Meeting Dates

January 12

February 9

March 9

April 13

May 11

June 8

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 12

November 9

December 14

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11, 2023.