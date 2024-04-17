San Rafael Middle School Hosts Annual Dutch Oven Cook-Off Competition

On April 12, students of San Rafael Middle School held their Annual Dutch Oven Cook-Off Competition. The participants were students enrolled in the Consumer Science Program for eighth grade. The Cook-Off had two categories for students to compete in; the Dessert category, and the Main Dish category.

With 48 participants, 13 desserts and 12 main dishes being prepared, there could only be three winning spots in each category. The students paired up and started preparing their Dutch Oven meals as soon as school began Friday morning. Each dish was judged by (Miss Emery) Kelsey Norton and JoAnn Jeffs. Once each dish had been judged, students were then able to sell their food to their peers, giving students a little bit of cash in their pockets for all of their hard work.

The Winners in the Dessert Category were:

1st Place – Carson Bernard and Jaden Jensen with Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

2nd Place – Sierra Horrocks and Rebecca Jewkes with Poppy Seed Cake

3rd Place – Hailey Brown and Paisley Jackson with Pineapple Upside Down Cake

The Winners for the Main Dish Category were:

1st Place – Brielle Tuttle and Hallie Frandsen with Mountain Man Breakfast

2nd Place – Daxton Larsen, Braxton Mills and Ryden Larsen with Mini Corn Dogs

3rd Place – Ayden Magnum and Aiden Denno with Nachos