Carbon Softball Struggles in Tournament

The Carbon softball team played eight games in five days. It started with the close victory over the crosstown rivals, then they won two more region opponents against the Richfield Wildcats and the North Sanpete Hawks in the following days. This effectively improved their region record to 7-2.

In Richfield, the girls dominated with a 13-0 win an amazing 12-strikeout game from Danica Adams as she pitched all seven innings for the Dinos. Adri Abeyta collected her fourth home run of the year, with three RBIs. Kylan Sorenson hit the ball in the right spots, with two triples in the game. Brielle Sandoval also had a solid game with two doubles and three RBIs.

Next, they faced the Hawks, where they went to an extra inning. Both teams battled defensively, as Sorenson contributed 11 strikeouts to her team. North Sanpete would get the win in the eighth innings, bringing home two runs for the victory.

Then it was on to the tournament where they faced the Morgan Trojans in the first game. It was another defensive battle, as Danica Adams had eight more strikeouts in the game. The Lady Dinos struggles with their bats, with nine runners left on base in the game, as they would eventually fall to Morgan, 2-1.

The story continued into the next game, as they face a tough Springville Red Devils squad. The Devils were dominant offensively, putting up 10 runs in the first three innings, bringing on a tough hill to climb for Carbon. Springville would get the win, 10-2.

Another tough team in the Payson Lions was next for the Lady Dinos. The Lions had a big seven run inning in the second, as the score was 10-3, bringing on the final at bat for Carbon. The girls fought valiantly, scoring five runs, but they couldn’t complete the comeback as they fell to Payson, 10-8.

For their final game of the tournament, it was against the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs. Carbon had a big six-run inning in the third, eventually giving them the win, ending the tournament on a good note.

Shayla Penovich had a double, with three RBIs and a run scored. Adri Abeyta also recorded a double, with an RBI and two runs scored. Danica Adams went two for two with three at bats, scoring two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Dinos looked to face a couple more non-region opponents this week. First, they traveled to Duchesne to play the Eagles on Tuesday. They are back on their home field next, playing the Morgan Trojans once more on Wednesday. Carbon versus Morgan will be broadcast live on etvnews.com/livesports.