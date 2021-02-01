San Rafael Middle School Hosts CCA Job Shadow Day

Press Release

San Rafael Middle School College and Career Awareness students participated in the statewide job shadow day. To correspond with Groundhog Day, the students had the opportunity to shadow an adult for a day of work.

This day provides the students a chance to discover what it is like to be at work for a day. Some students discovered that the job they shadowed was fun and perhaps it would be a career that would interest them. Other students discovered that the jobs they shadowed were something they would not want to pursue. Overall, the students had good experiences learning about different career choices.

Peyton Sermon (Physician’s Assistant)— “I chose to go to the Emery Medical Center with my dad. I would not want to be a PA because I don’t like medical stuff, but I did like the x-rays.”

Dylan Jewkes (Eastern Utah Community Credit Union)— “I was a little worried that I would be bored, but I ended up learning some really cool things. My favorite part was when my dad took me into the vault to show me where the money is kept.”

Bryton Mills (Best Tech Auto)— “My job shadow day was amazing! I went with my uncle, who owns Best Tech Auto. I did three oil changes throughout the day and I just love to do the oil changes. I will probably work there when I am 14 or 15 until I am 21, then I am going to become a cop here in Emery County.”

Tacey Funk (Emery County Sheriff’s Office)— “I learned a lot about the federal government, county government and land management. My dad also taught me a lot about Utah’s government. I think that it would be fun to be part of the sheriff’s office. And overall, I had a lot of fun.”