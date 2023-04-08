San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Brindlayn Grange

Brindlayn is the 14-year-old-daughter of Brindy and Michael Grange of Ferron. She maintains a 4.0 GPA.

School Activities: Volleyball, Quiz Bowl, Honor Society, Battle of the Books, Student Council

School Leadership: Student Body President

Favorite Classes: Excels at Math and English. Favorite Subjects are FACS and Digital Literacy

Hobbies/Interests: Reading, making jewelry, swimming, driving ATV’s, baking, sewing, and

taking care of her 4 younger siblings

Future Plans: Get her Associates in high school, serve an LDS mission, go to college and become a school counselor.

Other: Brindlayn is a very intelligent, kind, caring person, who never gives up. She gets lost in books and loves music.