Green River Hosts Region 23

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Last week, the Buckaroos, Panthers and Pirates met in Green River for a Region 23 match.

Green River’s Jarrett Guerrera showed his consistency, once again scoring a 100. Meanwhile, Garrett Keener improved remarkably. He dropped his score two weeks ago from a 131 to a 109 on Friday. In addition, Abby Erwin shaved off 19 strokes off her last round to shoot a 112 in Green River.

Due to spring break, the region did not have a match this week. They will be back on the course on Thursday, April 23, once again in Green River.