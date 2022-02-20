San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Damon Farley

Damon is the 14-year-old son of Danielle and Doug Farley of Castle Dale. He participates in football, wrestling, math team, quiz bowl, honor society and battle of the books. His favorite classes are math, science, and language arts. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, legos, gaming, camping, building things with his dad and playing D&D with friends. In the future, he wants to go to college, serve an LDS mission, get married, have a family and become a chemical engineer. Damon is smart, funny, caring, motivated and many other things. He follows through with commitments and loves having a good time.