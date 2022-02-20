St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Upcoming

Press Release

Save the date in your calendar now for Saturday, March 12. In support of the community St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 12, Notre Dame Church will again host its legendary corned beef and cabbage lunch and dinner.

Lunch/dinner will begin at 12 p.m. and be available until 8 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be offered along with on site, delivery and pick up for meals. The event will also include 50/50 bingo games from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and several prize drawings.

Notre Dame is proud to again host this important part of the community St. Patrick’s Day celebration and is honored to return a portion of the event proceeds back into worthwhile community and charitable needs. For more information, contact Catherine Kane at the Notre Dame Church at (435) 637-1846.