Dayton is the son of Danielle and Doug Farley of Castle Dale. He maintains a 4.0 GPA.

School Activities: Cross country, wrestling, quiz bowl, student council, intramurals, honor society

School Leadership: 8th Grade Class President

Favorite Classes: PE, Art

Hobbies/Interests: Camping, swimming, hunting, gaming

Future Plans: Graduate high school, go on a mission and get a steady job with a wife and kids.